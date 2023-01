Duke recorded 25 points (10-16 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 1-3 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and one steal in 33 minutes Wednesday against Raptors 905.

Duke found success in the scoring department, specifically from beyond the arc. He's been a force on the offensive end through his first five games of the regular season, as he's put up 18 or more points in each appearance.