Duke finished with 20 points (8-13 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one steal in 30 minutes Monday against the Gold.

Duke shot the ball with efficiency in this one, and he led the team in scoring for a second straight game. The 23-year-old has reached the 20-point threshold in back-to-back contests and has collected five boards in each matchup.