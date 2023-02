Duke finished with 25 points (9-18 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal in 36 minutes Monday against the Herd.

Duke ended the night tied for the team lead with 25 points but also led Long Island with four turnovers. He continues to serve as one of his team's leading scorers in the regular season and is now averaging 21.7 points with 6.3 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.7 steals through 13 games.