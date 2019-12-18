Nets' David Nwaba: Added to injury report
Nwaba (ankle) is probable for Thursday's game against the Spurs, Alex Schiffer of The Athletic reports.
Nwaba is nursing a right ankle sprain, though the issue isn't expected to keep him from taking the court Thursday in San Antonio. He's appeared in all eight games for the Spurs this month, posting averages of 8.9 points and 2.6 rebounds in 16.6 minutes.
More News
-
Nets' David Nwaba: Scores 10 points in defeat•
-
Nets' David Nwaba: Healthy scratch for Monday's win•
-
Nets' David Nwaba: Grabs four rebounds Wednesday•
-
Nets' David Nwaba: Solid effort in Nets' debut•
-
Nets' David Nwaba: Signs with Brooklyn•
-
Cavaliers' David Nwaba: Becomes unrestricted free agent•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.