Nwaba (ankle) is probable for Thursday's game against the Spurs, Alex Schiffer of The Athletic reports.

Nwaba is nursing a right ankle sprain, though the issue isn't expected to keep him from taking the court Thursday in San Antonio. He's appeared in all eight games for the Spurs this month, posting averages of 8.9 points and 2.6 rebounds in 16.6 minutes.