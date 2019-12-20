Nets' David Nwaba: Cleared to play
Nwaba (ankle) will play Thursday against the Spurs, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
Nwaba was considered probable for Thursday due to an ankle injury, but as expected, he's been given the green light to take the court. He's averaging 8.6 points and 2.6 rebounds over his last five matchups off the bench.
