Nets' David Nwaba: Grabs four rebounds Wednesday
Nwaba finished with two points (1-3 FGG, 0-1 3Pt) and four rebounds in 10 minutes Wednesday against Indiana.
Nwaba wasn't able to add much statistically Wednesday, though his touches were relatively limited. While the fourth-year forward's averaging 13.7 points per game so far this year, he's taken just four total shots from the field in four games. While Nwaba's playing a vital rotational role for the Nets, his touches simply are too few and too far between for him to be worth much fantasy-wise at this point in the year.
