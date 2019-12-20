Nets' David Nwaba: Heads to locker room
Nwaba was helped to the locker room after suffering a right leg injury during Thursday's game against San Antonio, Alex Schiffer of The Athletic reports.
Nwaba appears unlikely to return to this one after he was unable to put any pressure on his right leg on the way to the locker room. Details surrounding his injury should surface in the coming days.
