Nets' David Nwaba: Healthy scratch for Monday's win
Nwaba (DNP-Coach's Decision) did not see the floor during Monday's 108-106 win over the Cavaliers.
Nwaba has combined to play just 18 minutes across his last four appearances, and he didn't get the chance to take on his most recent former team in this one. Unless Nwaba's minutes average (9.9 minutes per game through 10 appearances) increases significantly, he can avoided across most formats.
More News
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...