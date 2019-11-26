Nwaba (DNP-Coach's Decision) did not see the floor during Monday's 108-106 win over the Cavaliers.

Nwaba has combined to play just 18 minutes across his last four appearances, and he didn't get the chance to take on his most recent former team in this one. Unless Nwaba's minutes average (9.9 minutes per game through 10 appearances) increases significantly, he can avoided across most formats.