Nets' David Nwaba: Scores 10 points in defeat
Nwaba scored 10 points (4-7 FG, 1-4 3PT, 1-2 FT) to go along with two rebounds and one block in 18 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 109-106 loss against the Heat.
Nwaba has been a healthy DNP scratch in eight games already, including five of the last 10, but he has scored in double digits in his last two outings. Due to those inconsistencies when it comes to the playing time and his lack of production, Nwaba's upside shouldn't be very high going forward.
