Nwaba agreed to a two-year contract with the Nets, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Nwaba played 51 games for the Cavaliers last season, recording 6.5 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 1.1 assists in 19.3 minutes per game. He'll provide Brooklyn some added bench depth as a capable defender and rebounder.

