Nets' David Nwaba: Solid effort in Nets' debut
Nwaba compiled 18 points (7-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, four assists, and two steals in 23 minutes during Friday's 137-89 preseason victory over Franca.
Nwaba brought the energy Friday, putting together a nice outing in his preseason debut for the Nets. He has flashed a somewhat fantasy-friendly game during short periods of his career but is yet to find himself a consistent role. It is unlikely that it is going to come this season despite this nice performance. He could be an every night part of the rotation but would likely need an injury to catapult him into standard league consideration.
