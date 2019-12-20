Nets' David Nwaba: Suffers torn right Achilles
Nwaba has been diagnosed with a right torn Achilles tendon, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Nwaba wasn't putting any weight on his right leg on the way to the locker room, and his season is likely over after further testing confirmed a torn Achilles tendon. Wilson Chandler, Dzanan Musa and Joe Harris could see extra minutes with Nwaba lost for the rest of the year.
