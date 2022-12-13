The Spurs assigned Sharpe to the G League's Long Island Nets on Tuesday, Chris Milholen of NetsDaily.com reports.

With the majority of the Nets' regulars sidelined, Sharpe started Saturday's matchup against the Pacers and posted 20 points and 12 rebounds in 32 minutes during the 136-133 win, but he didn't see any playing time in Monday's 112-100 win over the Wizards. The second-year big man will presumably get extended playing time during Long Island's matchup against Westchester on Tuesday but should be back with the NBA club before too long.