Sharpe (foot) is available Thursday against Chicago, Alex Schiffer of The Athletic reports.

Sharpe dealt with a sore right foot ahead of Thursday's matchup but will be able to suit up against the Bulls. He's averaged 4.8 points and 5.3 rebounds in 14.7 minutes per game over his last six appearances, but his role could fluctuate slightly after T.J. Warren was traded to the Suns on Thursday.