Sharpe won't start Friday's game against the Wizards.

Sharpe will slide back to a bench role after garnering a spot start Wednesday in Nic Claxton's absence. Sharpe has scored in double figures in four games in a row, averaging 11.8 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.8 blocks and 1.0 steals in 18.5 minutes during that stretch.