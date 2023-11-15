Sharpe posted 11 points (4-7 FG, 3-5 FT), 10 rebounds and one block across 24 minutes in Tuesday's 124-104 loss to the Magic.

Sharpe came away with his second double-double of the season, clearing 20 minutes for the first time due in large part to starting center Nic Claxton battling foul trouble early on during the contest. Even while seeing just 14.0 minutes per game over his 11 appearances, Sharpe has averaged 7.1 points, 6.6 rebounds and 0.5 blocks, numbers that would make him intriguing if he can take hold of a more sizable role. However, considering he didn't see his playing time spike dramatically while Claxton recently missed eight consecutive games, it's difficult to envision Sharpe getting to 20 minutes with any sort of regularity.