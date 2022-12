Sharpe finished Saturday's 136-133 victory over the Pacers with 20 points (8-13 FG, 4-5 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist and two blocks across 32 minutes.

Sharpe moved into the starting lineup Saturday, taking full advantage of the opportunity. The Nets rested a bunch of their primary players, allowing Sharpe to slip into a much more sizeable role. While we have seen flashes from him in the past, his role is typically far too insignificant to warrant serious fantasy attention.