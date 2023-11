Sharpe contributed six points (3-3 FG, 0-1 FT) and 10 rebounds over 15 minutes during Friday's 109-107 victory over the Bulls.

Sharpe recorded a team-high 10 rebounds in Friday's victory despite coming off the bench. The 22-year-old has logged double-digit minutes in three straight games and could continue to see extended playing time with Nic Claxton (ankle) out.