Sharpe is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Wizards due to a non-COVID illness, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
Sharpe was a late addition to the injury report due to an ailment and will likely be a game-time decision ahead of Wednesday's matchup. The backup big man hasn't seen the floor in three straight games, so his potential absence shouldn't have a significant impact on Brooklyn's rotation.
More News
-
Nets' Day'Ron Sharpe: Early season struggles continue•
-
Nets' Day'Ron Sharpe: Doesn't see floor Thursday•
-
Nets' Day'Ron Sharpe: Splits minutes with Claxton•
-
Nets' Day'Ron Sharpe: Team option picked up•
-
Nets' Day'Ron Sharpe: Sharp in preseason finale•
-
Nets' Day'Ron Sharpe: Rebound short of double-double•