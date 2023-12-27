Sharpe accumulated 11 points (3-4 FG, 5-7 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists, four blocks and two steals across 22 minutes during Tuesday's 118-112 win over Detroit.

Sharpe was fantastic in limited minutes, recording his second double-double in the past three games, adding a season-high six combined steals and blocks. Despite playing just 19.2 minutes per game over the past four games, Sharpe has been a top 90 player, averaging 11.0 points, 9.8 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 1.5 blocks. While he isn't a must-roster player by any means, he is doing enough to be picked up, just in case he can maintain 12-team production.