Sharpe registered nine points (3-7 FG, 3-4 FT), 15 rebounds, three assists and one steal over 19 minutes during Wednesday's 121-102 loss to the Knicks.

Sharpe's nine offensive boards helped him record a season-high 15 rebounds while coming off the bench in Wednesday's loss. Despite grabbing double-digit rebounds in eight games this season, the 22-year-old big man has recorded just three double-doubles.