Sharpe finished with 13 points (5-8 FG, 3-6 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists, two blocks and two steals over 18 minutes off the bench during Friday's 122-117 loss to Denver.

The third-year center produced his fourth double-double of the season, and Sharpe has supplied double-digit boards five times in 10 December games despite averaging just 17.3 minutes a night over that stretch. The Nets have been unwilling to increase his role, even when Nic Claxton was sidelined early in the season, but Sharpe is finding a way to contribute even with limited court time.