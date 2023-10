Sharpe notched 19 points (6-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 11 rebounds, two steals and three blocks across 21 minutes off the bench in Wednesday's 107-104 preseason win over the Heat.

Sharpe was impressive off the bench, missing just one shot from the field and ending as one of the top scoring weapons despite coming off the bench. Sharpe has looked good in the preseason, and he is firmly entrenched in the role of backup center behind Nic Claxton.