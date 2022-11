Sharpe amassed zero points (0-1 FG) and four rebounds across four minutes during Sunday's 116-103 loss to the Lakers.

Sharpe barely saw the floor in the loss, playing few than five minutes for the fifth consecutive game. Even with Nic Claxton leaving early due to an eye injury, Sharpe was unable to make the most of what could have been a nice opportunity. Despite a small amount of upside, Sharpe can obviously be ignored in just about every format.