Sharpe notched 12 points (5-6 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, four assists and one block over 16 minutes during Wednesday's 144-122 loss to Milwaukee.

Sharpe was one of several non-regulars who got trusted into a starting role Wednesday, and he responded with solid numbers on both ends of the court. Sharpe has shown he can perform when given enough minutes, but he is expected to return to a bench role against the Wizards on Friday, limiting his upside considerably.