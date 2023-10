Sharpe contributed 11 points (5-8 FG, 1-3 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and one block in 10 minutes during Monday's 133-121 win over Charlotte.

The workload wasn't ideal, but Sharpe made a case for a larger role with his play Monday night. The concern here is that Nicolas Claxton (ankle) isn't even healthy yet, so it will be interesting to see how the frontcourt shapes up with Ben Simmons playing so well as a small-ball center.