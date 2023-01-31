Sharpe finished with eight points (4-8 FG), 14 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal in 21 minutes in Monday's 121-104 win over the Lakers.

The absence of Ben Simmons (knee) enabled Sharpe to step in as the second-unit center behind Nic Claxton for the second game in a row, and the second-year big man was able to come through with a fantasy-friendly line. Considering that he played just 14 minutes in a seven-point win over the Knicks two days prior, Sharpe won't be guaranteed a 20-minute role moving forward, even if Simmons misses additional time. With Claxton playing well this season and likely to take on 30 minutes in most games so long as he avoids foul trouble, Sharpe merely remains a name to monitor rather than someone that warrants a pickup in 12-team leagues or shallower.