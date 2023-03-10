Sharpe totaled 11 points (5-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, three assists, one block and two steals in 30 minutes during Thursday's 118-113 loss to Milwaukee.

Sharpe struggled from the field and needed 13 shots to score 11 points, but he still posted a decent stat line with contributions across the five major categories. The former UNC star saw action for the first time since March 1 and is not receiving consistent minutes, meaning this performance was likely an outlier rather than a sign of things to come in the future.