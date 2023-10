The Nets exercised Sharpe's fourth-year team option Thursday, Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News reports.

Sharpe came off the bench during Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Cavaliers and tallied four points, two rebounds and two blocks in 12 minutes. While his role off the bench could remain limited as the season progresses, Thursday's move will keep him under contract with the club through the 2024-25 campaign.