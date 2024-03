Sharpe (wrist) is available for Saturday's game in Charlotte, C.J. Holmes of the New York Daily News reports.

Sharpe was given a probable designation on Brooklyn's initial injury report, so this progress is not surprising. He is returning from a two-game absence stemming from a wrist injury. The 22-year-old has averaged 6.7 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 0.3 triples across 14.0 minutes over his last nine games.