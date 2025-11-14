Nets' Day'Ron Sharpe: Good to go Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sharpe (lower body) is good to go for Friday's game against Orlando, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
Sharpe will shake off a probable tag and will likely reprise his role as the backup center. The big man holds averages of 6.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 0.9 steals in 15.9 minutes per contest across 10 games this season.
