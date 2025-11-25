Sharpe finished Monday's 113-100 loss to New York with five points (2-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and one steal across 22 minutes.

Sharpe logged at least 20 minutes for just the second time this season, playing a slightly larger role with Nic Claxton struggling with a quad injury. It's been an uneventful season for Sharpe, playing second fiddle to Claxton, much like last year. He has limited streaming appeal but really needs Claxton to sit out to have any chance of putting up meaningful value.