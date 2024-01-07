Sharpe went to the locker room in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game against the Trail Blazers due to an apparent leg injury, C.J. Holmes of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Sharpe went down after contesting a layup in the closing minutes of Sunday's matchup and appeared to be in considerable pain afterward. The severity of his injury isn't yet clear, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him out for the rest of the game since he exited with just over three minutes remaining. Prior to his departure, he tallied 11 points (3-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, two assists and a block in 17 minutes.