Sharpe logged 20 points (8-12 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 11 rebounds, two blocks and two steals across 20 minutes during Tuesday's 115-109 loss to the Cavaliers.

Sharpe lifted the Nets off the bench while posting team-high marks in scoring, rebounds and steals en route to a double-double performance. Sharpe, who tied a season-high mark in scoring, has tallied a double-double twice this season after doing so for the first time Dec. 10 against Indiana.