Head coach Jordi Fernandez said Monday that Sharpe has been limited to stationary work and will have his right knee assessed this week, Meghan Triplett of YES Network reports.

Sharpe has not played in Brooklyn's last three games due to a right knee sprain, and based on Fernandez's comments Monday, it appears Sharpe still has a ways to go before returning to practice, let alone to games. Drew Timme signed a two-year deal with the Nets this past Thursday and should see the bulk of the backup center minutes behind Nic Claxton while Sharpe is sidelined.