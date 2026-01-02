Sharpe closed Thursday's 120-96 loss to the Rockets with eight points (4-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt), eight rebounds, seven assists and two steals across 19 minutes.

After shooting 1-for-3 from the field across 12 minutes in Monday's loss to Golden State, Sharpe bounced back and provided a solid all-around effort Thursday. The big man recorded a team- and career-high seven assists, dishing out at least five dimes for the third time this season. Sharpe continues to see relatively consistent playing time off the bench behind Nic Claxton, and the former has averaged 7.6 points, 6.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists in 17.8 minutes per game over his last five outings.