Sharpe tallied 16 points (6-11 FG, 2-4 FT), 18 rebounds, four assists and one block in 34 minutes Wednesday against Raptors 905.

Sharpe was equally dominant on both ends of the court, as he collected nine rebounds on the offensive and defensive glass. He also registered a block for his third straight contest. Sharpe has now collected a double-double in each of his first three appearances of the regular season.