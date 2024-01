Sharpe finished Tuesday's 112-85 loss to the Pelicans with 12 points (6-9 FG), nine rebounds, two assists and one block over 17 minutes.

Sharpe has been one rebound away from a double-double in two of his last three games. He was the most efficient scorer on the night in a game when the Nets scored just 34 points in the first half. He's now scored in double-digits in six of his last seven games.