Sharpe accumulated nine points (3-4 FG, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal over 14 minutes during Saturday's 129-100 victory over Miami.

Sharpe needed just 14 minutes to nearly post his second double-double over his past three matchups. The second-year big man has carved out a role as the primary backup center behind Nic Claxton and has appeared in four straight games, posting 10.0 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.5 blocks, 1.0 assists and 0.8 assists in 14.0 minutes during that stretch.