Sharpe finished with nine points (4-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and one block over 27 minutes during Sunday's 118-109 victory over the Bulls.

Nic Claxton missed Sunday's game with an ankle issue, and it's unclear if he'll be able to play Tuesday against the Raptors. Although he didn't start Sunday, Sharpe made a big impact for the Nets and gave the coaching staff something to think about. He has fared well in limited minutes all season, posting averages of 6.6 points, 6.6 rebounds and 0.8 blocks in 15.1 minutes per game.