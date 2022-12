Sharpe scored 19 points (6-14 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist and three steals in 30 minutes Tuesday against Westchester.

Sharpe has secured a double-double in all three of his appearances this season for Long Island, and he's also been a key source of scoring. He's averaging 24.0 points, 15.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.3 blocks in 28.6 minutes per contest.