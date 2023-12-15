Sharpe provided eight points (4-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt), 13 rebounds, five assists and one block over 26 minutes during Thursday's 124-101 loss to the Nuggets.

Sharpe saw an uptick in playing time Thursday after playing just eight minutes during Wednesday's win over Phoenix. He made the most of his increased minutes and came within two points of a double-double while securing double-digit boards for the third time in his last five appearances. Across those five outings, the 22-year-old has averaged 7.6 points, 8.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 17.4 minutes per game.