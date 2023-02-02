Sharpe amassed nine points (4-7 FG, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds and one steal in 27 minutes during Wednesday's 139-96 loss to the Celtics.

This comes on the heels of a breakout performance on Monday when he scored eight points with 14 rebounds vs. the Lakers. Sharpe's 27-minute workload Wednesday night was his second-highest mark of the season, although garbage time was a factor with the Nets getting run out of the building. Sharpe has captured the attention of fantasy managers with his strong play, but it's worth noting that Ben Simmons (knee) could be back as soon as Saturday vs. the Wizards.