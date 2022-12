Sharpe recorded 11 points (5-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists and one block in 30 minutes Tuesday against Stockton.

Sharpe has been nearly unstoppable on the boards this season, racking up 11 or more rebounds in each of his five appearances. He's also done a tremendous job of scoring in the post, shooting 63.5 percent from the field in 29.2 minutes per game.