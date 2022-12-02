Sharpe (illness) has been sent to practice with the Long Island Nets on Friday.
Sharpe hasn't appeared in a game since Nov. 23 and has recently dealt with a non-COVID illness. He was likely assigned to the G League to knock off some rust, and his stay with Long Island may be brief.
