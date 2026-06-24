Nets' Day'Ron Sharpe: Primed for top center role

Sharpe (thumb) is set to function as Brooklyn's starting center in 2026-27 following the trade of Nic Claxton (finger).

The Nets acquired Julius Randle in the exchange, but there's still a clear void at the center position now that Claxton is gone. Brooklyn still has time to reinforce its frontcourt depth via free agency, but for now it appears Sharpe's primary impediment to the top spot at center is Danny Wolf (ankle). Sharpe, a clear winner initially of Brooklyn's early offseason moves from a fantasy perspective, has made nine appearances as a starter since 2024-25, averaging 12.4 points, 9.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.1 blocks in 28.8 minutes per game during that period.