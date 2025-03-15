Sharpe is in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Celtics, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Sharpe will move into the starting lineup since the Nets will be without Nic Claxton (rest) for this matchup. Sharpe has made just one appearance as a starter this season, posting 25 points, 15 rebounds, five assists, two steals and three blocks across 31 minutes in a loss to the Thunder on Feb. 26.