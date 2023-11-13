Sharpe racked up eight points (3-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal over 19 minutes during Sunday's 102-94 win over the Wizards.

The 12 rebounds mark a season high for Sharpe, and it's notable that he did this despite Nic Claxton's return from an ankle issue. Ben Simmons is currently out with a hip issue and is day-to-day, so his return could complicate Sharpe's path to minutes since Simmons can be deployed as a small-ball center.