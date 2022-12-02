Sharpe (illness) was recalled from the G League's Long Island Nets on Friday, Chris Milholen of NetsDaily.com reports.
Sharpe practiced with Long Island on Friday but will rejoin the parent club a few hours later. It's not yet clear whether he'll be available for Friday's game against Toronto.
