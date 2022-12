The Nets recalled Sharpe from the Long Island Nets of the G League on Thursday, Alex Schiffer of The Athletic reports.

Sharpe averaged 24.0 points, 15.5 rebounds and 2.0 blocks in 27.8 minutes across two games with Long Island. Sharpe is also averaging 2.7 points and 2.9 rebounds in 7.5 minutes across 15 games in the NBA this season.